State supreme court won't hear South Bend 'police tapes' case

The legal saga of the South Bend "police tapes" took another turn this week as a ruling by the Indiana Supreme Court makes possible a trial to finally decide whether the long-sought-after-records can be released.

On Thursday, the state's supreme court announced it won't hear the case, meaning the case will move back to St. Joseph County on the authority of an Indiana Court of Appeals ruling in June. That ruling held that a group of current and former South Bend police officers did, in fact, have legal standing to challenge the South Bend Common Council's subpoena of the tapes.

The tapes, which supposedly contain racist comments and discussions of illegal activity, were created in the winter of 2011 and led to former Mayor Pete Buttigieg demoting Darryl Boykins, the police chief at the time, in 2012, and involved questions of whether the tapes violated the federal wiretapping act.

The matter had been set for a trial in May 2021, but attorneys for the city council argued at the last minute before trial that the officers didn't have legal standing to be parties in the case. A local judge agreed and called off the trial, leading to more delays as the officers filed an appeal and the council appealed the decision of the appeals court.

Now, the case will likely be returned to St. Joseph County, where the parties would either seek to settle the matter or prepare for a trial to determine the legality of releasing the tapes. When the case will move forward locally, however, is unclear.

In total, the "police tapes" saga is now entering its 12th year.

History of the tapes

The state supreme court denying to hear the case is the latest turn in a long legal struggle over the tapes that has led to a federal criminal investigation, generated multiple related lawsuits and became a topic in the presidential campaign of Buttigieg, who now serves as the U.S. Transportation Secretary.

The issue dates back to the winter of 2011, when a former communications director with the South Bend Police Department came across recorded phone calls on the line of Brian Young, a captain at the time, while she was troubleshooting equipment. Young had unknowingly inherited a telephone line that previous officers used to record calls.

The then-communications director, Karen DePaepe, has indicated some of the recordings contain racist language and comments that are “disturbing and possibly liable” to the police department, according to city and court records. She alerted then-police chief Darryl Boykins to the calls about two weeks later, at which point he allowed the recording to continue.

The existence of the recordings became public in early 2012, when Buttigieg demoted Boykins and fired DePaepe amid a federal investigation into possible violations of the Federal Wiretap Act. The Common Council demanded the recordings, but the city administration has refused to hand them over unless a court ruled it would not be illegal to release them.

The council sued and the officers counter-sued to block the disclosure of the recordings. The former officers are Brian Young, Tim Corbett, David Wells, Steve Richmond, Sheldon Scott, James Taylor and Scott Hanley. Corbett formerly served as commander of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, while Wells and Richmond served as assistant commanders on the unit before it disbanded at the start of 2022.

After nine years of bouncing between courts and procedural delays, the case was set to go before a jury in May 2021. However, in filings shortly before the trial date, the council argued that some officers settled their claims in the case while the rest lacked standing because testimony from DePaepe indicated they weren’t on the tapes.

A St. Joseph County judge agreed with the council and with no one left to challenge the council’s subpoena, he ruled the tapes should be handed over; however, the central question of whether it would be legal to release those tapes was not solved.

The officers appealed a few months later, and the decision from the court of appeals by Judge Terry Crone in June reversed all of the local judge’s key findings. Namely, Crone's opinion agreed with the officers' interpretation of events that they although they accepted a monetary settlement in exchange for the case to be dismissed, they also reserved the right to remain as parties to attempt to prevent the tapes from being disclosed.

In its appeal, lawyers for the council argue against Crone's ruling, saying it goes against legal precedent and that the settlement the officers entered into should have dismissed their claims in their entirety.

The council made its request for the Indiana Supreme Court to take the case in August and the court Thursday said it decided by unanimous vote not to hear the case.

