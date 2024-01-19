State suspends license for group day care home in Derby, citing sanitation, safety issues

A group day care home in Derby had its license suspended by the state on Thursday based on a number of violations that cited safety and sanitation concerns, authorities said.

The Kansas Department of Heath and Environment issued an emergency order of suspension to TNT Childcare at 708 N. Sumac Road in Derby, according to a news release from the agency.

“The order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety,” according to the news release.

State records list the owner of TNT Childcare as Tiffany Thompson. She was issued a license to operate the group day care home in March 2023.

Efforts to reach Thompson through calls and a text message to a phone number associated with her were unsuccessful.

A copy of the emergency order of suspension lists the violations found by KDHE at the day care home.

On Jan. 8, the report states that Thompson did not let a KDHE agent inside the facility while children were present. KDHE employees made two attempts to enter the facility, the report said.

Inside the facility, sanitary violations included waste in a potty chair not being removed, changing area not being waterproofed, diapering and changing procedures not being followed, improper handling and storage of food, employees not washing their hands after helping a child with toileting needs and piles of animal feces found in the outdoor play area, according to the report.

“The home was not maintained in an uncluttered and clean manner, nor was it free from any evidence of vermin infestation and objects or materials constituting a danger to children in care,” the KDHE report said.

Some safety violations included not completing background checks on employees or volunteers, missing immunizations records for some children, putting infants to sleep on the floor instead of a crib or playpen, chemicals and household supplies not being properly stored out of reach children and poorly built, unsafe outdoor play equipment, the report said.

The suspension, which is subject to appeal, requires Thompson to notify the parents and guardians of the children that her license has been suspended.

The suspension will stand until the facility is cleaned and “is in full compliance as verified by the KDHE or its agent” and all volunteers, employees and residents of the home will be required to have a background check done, the report said.