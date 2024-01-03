State suspends license of Sussex masseur charged with touching clients inappropriately

The massage license of a Sussex County man charged with touching his clients sexually at an unauthorized massage business has been suspended, according to Delaware Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock.

The order suspending Robert Leech's license was signed by Bullock on Dec. 29, according to a statement from his office Wednesday afternoon.

"In making this determination, Secretary Bullock considered a complaint filed by the Delaware Department of Justice," the statement said. "The complaint states that Mr. Leech used his position to impose unwelcome sexual acts upon numerous clients. Four victims filed reports with the Delaware State Police following the incidents.

"Additionally, Mr. Leech engaged in operating an unlicensed massage establishment."

A Sussex County grand jury indicted the 50-year-old man last month on eight counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of operating a massage establishment without a license in connection with his business, Fusion Massage & Wellness. The establishment is located at Leech's home on Bookhammer Landing Road near Lewes.

A business photo posted to Google shows a small brown-and-white building with French doors sporting a business logo.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Leech's charges stem from an investigation by Delaware State Police into reports by four separate people who say Leech touched their breasts and butts. The incidents occurred between 2020 and 2023.

Leech's suspension will remain in effect for 60 days, during which time disciplinary hearings will be held or the final disposition for this individual will take place, according to Bullock.

As the result of a hearing, the Board of Massage and Bodywork has the authority to impose disciplinary sanctions up to and including revocation of a practitioner's license.

