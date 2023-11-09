State suspends medical license of Ferndale caregiver accused of raping woman in his care

Determining he posed an immediate threat to public health and safety, the Washington State Department of Health took emergency action to suspend the license of a Ferndale caregiver accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult for whom he was caring.

The state health department immediately suspended the nursing assistant registration license of Nathaniel Matthew Miller, 46, effective Oct. 30, according to a state health department press release and documents.

Miller’s nursing assistant license, which was first issued June 26, 2000, was summarily suspended pending further disciplinary and legal action. He was directed to immediately deliver all of his credentials, including any wall, display or wallet credentials, to the state health department.

The state health department filed charges against Miller’s license Oct. 9, alleging that Miller forcibly sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled adult for whom he was caring while he was employed as a caregiver at Holly Community Services.

Holly Community Services is a supported-living agency that provides residential support services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Bellingham and Ferndale areas, according to its website.

It’s unclear whether Miller is still employed with the agency.

The state health department charges allege Miller displayed unprofessional conduct and violated several state laws and administrative codes, according to state documents.

The charges against Miller’s license allege he committed an act involving moral turpitude, dishonesty or corruption relating to the practice of his profession; that he violated state or federal statutes or administrative rules regulating his profession, including the standards of patient care and professional conduct; that he committed abuse of a client or sexual contact with a client or patient, and that he violated several of the state’s administrative codes against sexual misconduct, including misconduct involving force, intimidation or lack of consent, that govern healthcare providers, health department documents show.

The department determined the charges against Miller’s license affected public health and safety.

The nursing assistant program arm of the state health department then brought forward an emergency motion to take immediate action against Miller’s healthcare license. At a hearing held Oct. 30, a presiding healthcare official determined that there is reason to believe that Miller “committed sexual assault against a vulnerable, developmentally delayed, patient while that patient was in his care,” and that the allegations justified a determination “of immediate threat in this case and a decision to immediately suspend the credential until a hearing on the matter is held,” health department documents state.

The health department stated that the allegations established the existence “of an immediate threat to the public health and safety if (Miller) has an unrestricted credential.”

The health department then took emergency action by summarily suspending Miller’s nursing assistant license, effective Oct. 30.

Miller’s license will remain suspended pending further disciplinary proceedings with the state health department.

Criminal charges

Roughly two months prior to the state health department taking action, Miller was criminally charged with one count of second-degree rape, a felony, in Whatcom County Superior Court.

The criminal charging document states that Miller is accused of raping the victim while the she was incapable of consent due to being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated; that Miller is a healthcare provider and the victim is a client or patient; that the assault occurred during a treatment session, consultation, interview or examination; and that the victim is a developmentally disabled adult over whom Miller had supervisor authority.

The felony charge also includes an aggravating factor that Miller knew or should have known the victim was particularly vulnerable or incapable of resistance, according to court records.

Miller pleaded not guilty Sept. 29. He was released from the Whatcom County Jail on Oct. 19 on a $10,000 cash bail alternative.

Miller’s bail had been reduced from $200,000 to $100,000 with a $10,000 cash alternative at a hearing the same day.

A sexual assault protection order was put in place between Miller and the victim. Miller also is not allowed to possess firearms or other dangerous weapons while awaiting trial, court documents show.

His jury trial is tentatively scheduled for March 4, 2024.

Resources

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org

Brigid Collins Family Support Center professionals are on-call between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer questions about children, families, abuse prevention or treatment at (360) 734-4616.

▪ Child Protective Services: Washington state hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect, 866-829-2153.

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

If you or a child is in immediate danger, call 911 and make a report to law enforcement.

To report child abuse or neglect call 1-866-END HARM.