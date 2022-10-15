State takes action to battle illegal pot grows, transnational cartels

Oct. 15—SACRAMENTO — Taking aggressive action to protect communities, consumers and the environment alike, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed the creation of a new multi-agency, cross-jurisdictional task force of enforcement agencies designed to better coordinate the battle to combat illegal cannabis operations and transnational criminal organizations.

This new "Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force," which has been actively working since late summer, is co-chaired by the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and is being coordinated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) through its Homeland Security Division.

The task force has been charged by Newsom to better align state efforts and increase enforcement coordination between state, local and federal partners.

"The State of California is committed to combating illicit commercial cannabis activity which is causing pervasive harm to California communities, the environment, consumers and legal cannabis businesses," said Nicole Elliott, director of the DCC.

Since its inception, the task force has been actively coordinating with federal, state, local and tribal agencies to disrupt this illegal market, including: — Combatting the non-linear threat of transnational crime that extends to areas of California beyond the border and into some of the most rural parts of the state. — Establishing a new data sharing agreement which allows state and local enforcement officials to more broadly share information and cross-match data across jurisdictions. — Leveraging and better aligning the authorities and legal provisions of federal, state and local law enforcement and regulatory agencies in conducting search warrants, indictments and maximizing arrests and prosecution of perpetrators, while also maximizing administrative, regulatory and civil penalties for bad actors. — Disrupting human traffickers and illegal firearm and drug smugglers. — Interdicting illegal cannabis shipments crossing California's borders. — Coordinating with local police chiefs, sheriffs and federal officials to deploy personnel and equipment where needed.

By investigating, removing and reclaiming illegal grow sites as well as shutting down illegal manufacturing, distribution and retail operations, and by apprehending and applying meaningful repercussions to offenders and traffickers, state, local and federal law enforcement agencies are protecting consumer and public safety, safeguarding the environment, and depriving illegal cannabis operators and transnational criminal organizations of illicit revenue that undercuts the regulated cannabis market in California.

Large scale, illicit outdoor cannabis cultivation can be harmful to the environment. Non-compliant cultivation sites can negatively affect wildlife, vegetation, water, soil, and other natural resources when they utilize chemicals, fertilizers and terracing, and even poach local wild animals. Illegal cannabis cultivation results in the chemical contamination and alteration of watersheds, diversion of natural water courses, elimination of native vegetation, wildfire hazards, poaching of wildlife and harmful disposal of garbage, non-biodegradable materials and human waste.

Untested cannabis products also pose safety hazards to consumers, while all illegal activity undercuts the regulated market and hurts licensed cannabis business owners.

In addition to the three agencies participating as partners in the task force, several other state agencies in health, housing, business and consumer, environmental, safety and more are included.