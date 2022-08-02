State tax holidays are coming: Here's when you can get relief on back-to-school supplies

With inflation running at a more than 40-year high, two more states are joining this year in helping parents afford to get their kids back to school with tax sales holidays.

A total of 19 states this year, including newcomers Connecticut and New Jersey, either have had or plan days that parents can shop and either skip or pay reduced state sales tax on back-to-school items. Studies have shown that kids are less likely to stay engaged with school without proper school supplies.

“For students whose families cannot afford supplies, coming to school unprepared can create social and emotional challenges, in addition to putting kids at a disadvantage for learning,” Teach for America, an organization that fights for educational equity, wrote in a 2019 report.

Below is a list of participating states and what's tax free, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators. Rules and dates vary by state so check the state’s website for the most updated information. In some instances, local taxes may still apply, too.



July 15-17

What's tax-free:

Clothing: $100 or less per item

Computers: $750 or less per item

School supplies: up to $50 per item

Books: up to $30 each

Full list: www.revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/sales-tax-holidays

Aug. 6 and 7

What's tax-free:

Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

Clothing accessory or equipment: $50 or less per item

School supplies

Electronic devices, school art supplies, school instructional materials

Full list: www.dfa.arkansas.gov

Aug. 21-27

What's tax-free:

Clothing and footwear, but not athletic wear: $100 or less per item

Full list: www.ct.gov/drs

July 25-Aug. 7

What's tax-free:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories: $100 or less per item

Certain school supplies: $50 or less per item

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles: $30 or less per item

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories: $1,500 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

Children’s books: May 14 to August 14

Full list: https://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/

Aug. 5-14

What has a reduced tax rate of 1.25%:

Clothing & school supplies

Qualifying clothing and footwear: $125 or less per item

More info: https://www2.illinois.gov/rev/research/publications/bulletins/Documents/2022/FY%202022-24_N0522.pdf

Aug. 5-6

What's tax-free:

Clothing or footwear: less than $100 per item

Full list: https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday

Aug. 14-20

What's tax-free:

Clothing and footwear: $100 or less

Backpack/bookbags: the first $40

More information: https://taxes.marylandtaxes.gov

Aug. 13 and 14

What's tax-free:

Personal-use items: $2,500 or less per item

More information: www.mass.gov

July 29 and 30

What's tax-free:

Clothing, footwear, or school supplies: less than $100 per item

Full list: www.dor.ms.gov

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free:

Clothing: $100 or less per item

Personal computers and computer peripheral devices: $1,500 or less per item

School supplies: $50 or less.

Graphing calculators: $150 or less

Computer software: $350 or less.

Full list: https://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school

Aug. 27-Sept.

What's tax-free:

School/art supplies

Instruction materials

Computers: $3,000 or less per item

School computer supplies: $1,000 or less per item

Sport or recreational equipment

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free:

Clothing or shoes: $100 or less per item

Desktop, laptop, tablets, or notebook computers: $1,000 or less per item

Related computer hardware: $500 or less per item

School supplies for use in standard, general-education classrooms: $30 or less per item

Full list: www.tax.newmexico.gov

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free:

Clothing: $75 or less per item

School supplies: $20 or less per item

School instructional material: $20 or less per item

Full list: www.tax.ohio.gov

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free:

Clothing: $100 or less per item

Full list: www.ok.gov/tax

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free:

Clothing and accessories

Footwear

School supplies used for school assignments

Computers, software, and printers

Certain bed and bath supplies

Full list: https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend

July 29-July 31

What's tax-free:

Clothing: $100 or less per item

School and art supplies (such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes): $100 or less per item,

Computers for personal use: $1,500 or less per item

Laptop computers and tablet computers: $1,500 or less per item

Full list: www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free:

Clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks: less than $100 per item

Full list: https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes

Aug. 5- to 7

What's tax-free:

School supplies: $20 or less per item

Clothing and footwear: $100 or less per item

Full list: www.tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday

Aug. 5-8

What's tax-free:

Clothing: $125 or less per item

School supplies: $50 or less per item

School instruction material: $20 or less per item

Laptop and tablet computers: $500 or less per item

Sports equipment: $150 or less per item

More information: https://tax.wv.gov/Business/Pages/SalesTaxHoliday.aspx

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

