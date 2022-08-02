State tax holidays are coming: Here's when you can get relief on back-to-school supplies
With inflation running at a more than 40-year high, two more states are joining this year in helping parents afford to get their kids back to school with tax sales holidays.
A total of 19 states this year, including newcomers Connecticut and New Jersey, either have had or plan days that parents can shop and either skip or pay reduced state sales tax on back-to-school items. Studies have shown that kids are less likely to stay engaged with school without proper school supplies.
“For students whose families cannot afford supplies, coming to school unprepared can create social and emotional challenges, in addition to putting kids at a disadvantage for learning,” Teach for America, an organization that fights for educational equity, wrote in a 2019 report.
Below is a list of participating states and what's tax free, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators. Rules and dates vary by state so check the state’s website for the most updated information. In some instances, local taxes may still apply, too.
Alabama
July 15-17
What's tax-free:
Clothing: $100 or less per item
Computers: $750 or less per item
School supplies: up to $50 per item
Books: up to $30 each
Full list: www.revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/sales-tax-holidays
Arkansas
Aug. 6 and 7
What's tax-free:
Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item
Clothing accessory or equipment: $50 or less per item
School supplies
Electronic devices, school art supplies, school instructional materials
Full list: www.dfa.arkansas.gov
Connecticut
Aug. 21-27
What's tax-free:
Clothing and footwear, but not athletic wear: $100 or less per item
Full list: www.ct.gov/drs
Florida
July 25-Aug. 7
What's tax-free:
Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories: $100 or less per item
Certain school supplies: $50 or less per item
Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles: $30 or less per item
Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories: $1,500 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use
Children’s books: May 14 to August 14
Full list: https://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/
Illinois
Aug. 5-14
What has a reduced tax rate of 1.25%:
Clothing & school supplies
Qualifying clothing and footwear: $125 or less per item
More info: https://www2.illinois.gov/rev/research/publications/bulletins/Documents/2022/FY%202022-24_N0522.pdf
Iowa
Aug. 5-6
What's tax-free:
Clothing or footwear: less than $100 per item
Full list: https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday
Maryland
Aug. 14-20
What's tax-free:
Clothing and footwear: $100 or less
Backpack/bookbags: the first $40
More information: https://taxes.marylandtaxes.gov
Massachusetts
Aug. 13 and 14
What's tax-free:
Personal-use items: $2,500 or less per item
More information: www.mass.gov
Mississippi
July 29 and 30
What's tax-free:
Clothing, footwear, or school supplies: less than $100 per item
Full list: www.dor.ms.gov
Missouri
Aug. 5-7
What's tax-free:
Clothing: $100 or less per item
Personal computers and computer peripheral devices: $1,500 or less per item
School supplies: $50 or less.
Graphing calculators: $150 or less
Computer software: $350 or less.
Full list: https://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school
New Jersey
Aug. 27-Sept.
What's tax-free:
School/art supplies
Instruction materials
Computers: $3,000 or less per item
School computer supplies: $1,000 or less per item
Sport or recreational equipment
New Mexico
Aug. 5-7
What's tax-free:
Clothing or shoes: $100 or less per item
Desktop, laptop, tablets, or notebook computers: $1,000 or less per item
Related computer hardware: $500 or less per item
School supplies for use in standard, general-education classrooms: $30 or less per item
Full list: www.tax.newmexico.gov
Ohio
Aug. 5-7
What's tax-free:
Clothing: $75 or less per item
School supplies: $20 or less per item
School instructional material: $20 or less per item
Full list: www.tax.ohio.gov
Oklahoma
Aug. 5-7
What's tax-free:
Clothing: $100 or less per item
Full list: www.ok.gov/tax
South Carolina
Aug. 5-7
What's tax-free:
Clothing and accessories
Footwear
School supplies used for school assignments
Computers, software, and printers
Certain bed and bath supplies
Full list: https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend
Tennessee
July 29-July 31
What's tax-free:
Clothing: $100 or less per item
School and art supplies (such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes): $100 or less per item,
Computers for personal use: $1,500 or less per item
Laptop computers and tablet computers: $1,500 or less per item
Full list: www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday
Texas
Aug. 5-7
What's tax-free:
Clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks: less than $100 per item
Full list: https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes
Virginia
Aug. 5- to 7
What's tax-free:
School supplies: $20 or less per item
Clothing and footwear: $100 or less per item
Full list: www.tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday
West Virginia
Aug. 5-8
What's tax-free:
Clothing: $125 or less per item
School supplies: $50 or less per item
School instruction material: $20 or less per item
Laptop and tablet computers: $500 or less per item
Sports equipment: $150 or less per item
More information: https://tax.wv.gov/Business/Pages/SalesTaxHoliday.aspx
Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sales tax holidays: These states have tax-free back-to-school shopping