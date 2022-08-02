State tax holidays are coming: Here's when you can get relief on back-to-school supplies

Medora Lee, USA TODAY
With inflation running at a more than 40-year high, two more states are joining this year in helping parents afford to get their kids back to school with tax sales holidays.

A total of 19 states this year, including newcomers Connecticut and New Jersey, either have had or plan days that parents can shop and either skip or pay reduced state sales tax on back-to-school items. Studies have shown that kids are less likely to stay engaged with school without proper school supplies.

“For students whose families cannot afford supplies, coming to school unprepared can create social and emotional challenges, in addition to putting kids at a disadvantage for learning,” Teach for America, an organization that fights for educational equity, wrote in a 2019 report.

Below is a list of participating states and what's tax free, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators. Rules and dates vary by state so check the state’s website for the most updated information. In some instances, local taxes may still apply, too.

Parents can take advantage of tax-free shopping weekends to purchase back-to-school items.
Alabama 

July 15-17

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing: $100 or less per item

  • Computers: $750 or less per item

  • School supplies: up to $50 per item

  • Books: up to $30 each

Full list: www.revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/sales-tax-holidays

Arkansas 

Aug. 6 and 7

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing and shoes: $100 or less per item

  • Clothing accessory or equipment: $50 or less per item

  • School supplies

  • Electronic devices, school art supplies, school instructional materials

Full list: www.dfa.arkansas.gov

Connecticut 

Aug. 21-27

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing and footwear, but not athletic wear: $100 or less per item 

Full list: www.ct.gov/drs

Florida 

July 25-Aug. 7

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories: $100 or less per item

  • Certain school supplies: $50 or less per item

  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles: $30 or less per item

  • Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories: $1,500 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

  • Children’s books:  May 14 to  August 14

Full list: https://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/

Illinois

Aug. 5-14

What has a reduced tax rate of 1.25%: 

  • Clothing & school supplies

  • Qualifying clothing and footwear: $125 or less per item

More info: https://www2.illinois.gov/rev/research/publications/bulletins/Documents/2022/FY%202022-24_N0522.pdf

Iowa 

Aug. 5-6

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing or footwear: less than $100 per item

Full list: https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday 

Maryland 

Aug. 14-20

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing and footwear: $100 or less

  • Backpack/bookbags: the first $40

More information: https://taxes.marylandtaxes.gov 

Massachusetts 

Aug. 13 and 14

What's tax-free: 

  • Personal-use items: $2,500 or less per item

More information: www.mass.gov

Mississippi 

July 29 and 30

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing, footwear, or school supplies: less than $100 per item

Full list: www.dor.ms.gov

Missouri 

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing: $100 or less per item

  • Personal computers and computer peripheral devices: $1,500 or less per item

  • School supplies: $50 or less.

  • Graphing calculators: $150 or less

  • Computer software: $350 or less.

Full list: https://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school 

New Jersey 

Aug. 27-Sept.

What's tax-free: 

  • School/art supplies

  • Instruction materials

  • Computers: $3,000 or less per item

  • School computer supplies: $1,000 or less per item

  • Sport or recreational equipment

New Mexico 

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing or shoes: $100 or less per item

  • Desktop, laptop, tablets, or notebook computers: $1,000 or less per item

  • Related computer hardware: $500 or less per item

  • School supplies for use in standard, general-education classrooms: $30 or less per item

Full list: www.tax.newmexico.gov

Ohio

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing: $75 or less per item

  • School supplies: $20 or less per item

  • School instructional material: $20 or less per item

Full list: www.tax.ohio.gov

Oklahoma

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing: $100 or less per item

Full list: www.ok.gov/tax

South Carolina 

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing and accessories

  • Footwear

  • School supplies used for school assignments

  • Computers, software, and printers

  • Certain bed and bath supplies

Full list: https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend

Tennessee 

July 29-July 31

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing: $100 or less per item

  • School and art supplies (such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes): $100 or less per item,

  • Computers for personal use: $1,500 or less per item

  • Laptop computers and tablet computers: $1,500 or less per item

Full list: www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday

Texas 

Aug. 5-7

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks: less than $100 per item 

Full list: https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes

Virginia

Aug. 5- to 7

What's tax-free: 

  • School supplies: $20 or less per item

  • Clothing and footwear: $100 or less per item

Full list: www.tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday

West Virginia

Aug. 5-8

What's tax-free: 

  • Clothing: $125 or less per item

  • School supplies: $50 or less per item

  • School instruction material: $20 or less per item

  • Laptop and tablet computers: $500 or less per item

  • Sports equipment: $150 or less per item

More information: https://tax.wv.gov/Business/Pages/SalesTaxHoliday.aspx

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.  

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sales tax holidays: These states have tax-free back-to-school shopping

