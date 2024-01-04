State tests new pedestrian crossing signals at Anchorage's Dowling Road roundabouts

Jan. 4—The recently renovated roundabouts on Anchorage's Dowling Road at the Seward Highway now include new pedestrian traffic signals — devices with push buttons that activate flashing yellow lights to alert vehicle drivers to people using the crosswalks.

For the next three summers, the Alaska Department of Transportation will collect data to study the effectiveness of the devices, evaluating whether there's an increase in drivers yielding to people in the crosswalks.

Department officials say that the new devices, called rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, or RRFBs, are meant to improve safety in the high-traffic area, especially for crosswalk users who are visually impaired. The devices are meant to improve the rate of vehicles yielding to pedestrians.

"Pedestrians who are visually impaired have a hard time navigating roundabouts, because there is no signal push button. It's hard to discern different sounds that are coming from different traffic, whether people are yielding or not," said Anna Bosin, research program manager with the DOT.

In 2020 and 2021, Anchorage saw unusually high rates of fatalities in collisions involving pedestrians.

Meanwhile, some city officials have pushed for projects and legislation aiming to improve safety and encourage walking and biking in Anchorage. One recent change at the city level decriminalized jaywalking and overhauled many of the city's rules for non-motorized roadway users like bicyclists and pedestrians.

DOT installed the pedestrian safety infrastructure at the crosswalks by the entrances and exits of the Dowling Road roundabouts in October.

When the button on the device is pushed, it makes a sound, saying, "Yellow lights are flashing."

"And then when they're not being used, there is a chirp sound to guide people who are visually impaired to find the button to activate it," Bosin said.

The Dowling crosswalks are the first intersections in Anchorage to have these devices, she said.

Newly updated federal guidelines on pedestrian right-of-way accessibility recommend using the rectangular rapid-flashing beacons at double-lane roundabouts such as those on Dowling Road, Bosin said.

The entire intersection underwent major renovations over the last few years. While the crosswalks weren't pinpointed as having serious safety problems, it made sense to include the devices in the intersection overhaul.

Those "warranted having a study on driver behavior, pedestrian behavior, compliance, safety and comparing it to the national studies out there that are recommending this," Bosin said.

The department's research is federally funded, she said.

Bosin noted that because installation of the signals was completed just before the city was swathed with record snowfall, many Anchorage drivers passing through the Dowling roundabouts probably haven't yet experienced the rapidly flashing yellow lights at the pedestrian crossings.

Come spring, that's likely to change, she said.