State of Texas – Special Session 4 brings progress, division on Governor’s priorities

Fourth Time Around – The wheels are turning on a new plan to let parents use public funds to pay for private schools. It’s part of a huge package blending education savings accounts with teacher pay, school funding and more. This time, lawmakers are getting an earful in a marathon public hearing stretching over two days to let more Texans have their say. At the same time, both chambers make new progress on legislation to create a new state crime for crossing the border illegally. Ryan Chandler and Monica Madden join us to look at where key priorities stand after the first few days of the new special session.

