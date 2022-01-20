State trial for 3 cops accused of aiding George Floyd's murder set for June 13

A George Floyd rally





The three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd's murder will go on trial in state court on June 13, after both sides asked to postpone the proceedings.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao will appear in state court roughly three months after the previous March 7 start date, according to The Associated Press. The trial was originally set to begin in August 2021, but it was then pushed back to March.

They were charged with aiding and abetting the murder and manslaughter of Floyd, who died in May 20 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes after arrested him.

Both sides of the case had reportedly asked that the trial be delayed because the three former officers are also facing federal charges in connection to Floyd's death. Jury selection for that trial is set to begin on Thursday, according to the AP.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in April in a trial that captivated the nation. He was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in June.

Evidence presented at Chauvin's trial depicted the three other officers helping to restrain Floyd in the moments before his death. Keung was seen kneeling on Floydd's back, Lane held his legs down and Thao stopped bystanders from intervening.