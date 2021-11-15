State’s trial against opioid distributors begins
More Golden State Stimulus checks are going out this week.
The wealth of Gautam Adani, India’s second-richest person, is catching up steadily—and not so slowly—with Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. In 2021, Adani saw an increase of more than $50 billion in his net worth, while Ambani’s rose by $21.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg billionaire index. Tesla’s Elon Musk is top-ranked, followed by France’s richest person Bernard Arnault.
Ships caught in massive US port logjams are skipping ports and leaving with empty containers after unloading as they rush back to Asia to refill.
An ex-Sea World employee said she was replaced with a younger employee after more than four decades. She's filed a suit alleging age discrimination.
Mining and battery firms are racing to secure supplies of the battery metals and to expand production capacity.
A class action lawsuit that alleges a massive temple in Robbinsville was constructed with forced labor has expanded to four other sites.
"We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," Schumer, a Democrat, said at a news conference in New York. Soaring gas prices and car sales drove a solid increase in U.S. producer prices in October as oil prices hit more than $80 a barrel, with OPEC and its allies rebuffing U.S. pleas for the producers to pump more crude.
The 4% rule has long been synonymous with retirement spending. The so-called rule of thumb states that retirees can safely withdraw 4% of their retirement savings during their first year of retirement...
Congratulations on amassing such a robust retirement nest egg — $8 million is a true feat. Oftentimes, when I respond to letters like yours, where the person has millions of dollars saved, I get feedback from other readers who are frustrated because they think all that money will make retirement an absolute breeze. The truth is, the money definitely helps — there’s no question about it — but if you don’t have the right plans and protections in place, or you don’t keep to some sort of reasonable budget that allows you to live within your means, you could be at risk of falling short in your retirement too.
Retirement preparation is so much more than attaining the amount of money you need to live the rest of your life. Based on the financial information you shared, it sounds like you could be very comfortable in retirement, with the amount you have saved and also coming in every month. Then triple check your budgets, portfolios and the other sources of retirement income you expect to receive.
Prices were also pressured by a strengthening U.S. Dollar and speculation that President Biden might release oil from the SPR to push down prices.
Some see a plastics complex near Pittsburgh as a boon for a struggling region. Others fear a return to a toxic past for a product the world needs less of.
(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co., whose smartphone business has been devastated by U.S. sanctions, is planning to license its handset designs to third parties as a way to gain access to critical components, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's aviation regulator has told airlines it is satisfied that design changes Boeing Co proposed for its 737 MAX plane could resolve safety problems, in a sign it is closer to lifting a more than two-year flight ban in Chinese skies. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) invited airlines to give feedback on a proposed airworthiness directive for the 737 MAX by Nov. 26, according to an undated notice seen by Reuters. A return to the skies in China, the world's biggest aircraft market, would be a major boon to Boeing.
Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.
Data: FRED; Chart: Axios VisualsBy many metrics, the labor market keeps getting tighter. Driving the news: One of those measures is a ratio showing that for every job opening in September, there was way less than one person actually seeking a job.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe 0.7 job seekers available per job is an all-time record low with the exception of one month — April 2019 — when the stat hit 0.69, according to the g
Electric vehicles are the future. In a report dated Nov. 10 and prepared for the big United Nations climate conference that just concluded in Glasgow, BloombergNEF projects annual EV sales to hit 5.6 million in 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts people who heat their homes with natural gas will pay 30 percent more on their energy costs this winter compared to this winter. A University of Minnesota energy economy expert breaks down why.
Investing in emerging market stocks is essential for building a well-diversified global investment portfolio. In fact, according to Morgan Stanley, an ideal global equity portfolio should have at least 13% allocated to emerging markets. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are two such international companies that offer investors exposure to fast-growing markets at attractive price points.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's October coal output rose to the highest since at least March 2015, after Beijing approved a raft of coal mine expansions to tame record prices and boost supply. The world's biggest producer and consumer of the dirty fossil fuel churned out 357.09 million tonnes of coal last month, up from 334.1 million tonnes in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. Since July, China has approved expansions at more than 153 coal mines, which could add 55 million tonnes of coal output in the fourth quarter, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said last month.