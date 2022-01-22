State, tribal leaders react to Supreme Court leaving McGirt ruling intact

Jan. 21—Oklahoma tribal leaders celebrated Friday when the Supreme Court of the U.S. declined to overturn the McGirt decision — while state leaders said the top court agreeing to hear argument to limit its scope is a step in the right direction.

The state sought full reversal or limitation of the court's July 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision. SCOTUS did not take up the question of whether its McGirt decision should be overruled, instead leaving it intact. But Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was encouraged that the justices would consider limitations.

"The fallout of the McGirt decision has been destructive," Stitt said in a Friday press release. "Criminals have used this decision to commit crimes without punishment. Victims of crime, especially Native victims, have suffered by being forced to relive their worst nightmare in a second trial or having justice elude them completely. I will not stop fighting to ensure we have one set of rules to guarantee justice and equal protection under the law for all citizens."

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said his tribe celebrates what he called the court's "rejection of a blatantly political request to overturn its McGirt decision." He said he hopes, with Stitt's fight against tribal sovereignty coming up short again, that Stitt will consider joining tribes, rather than undermining their efforts, to focus on what is best for tribal nations and all Oklahomans.

"With this rejection of the state's request in this case, the court affirms its decision in McGirt," Hoskin said. "I am proud of the Cherokee Nation's success over the past year and a half, expanding our justice system in record speed and fighting for public safety, but it would have been more effective had the governor chosen to come to the table from the start."

Oklahoma Attorney General John O' Connor, in a Friday release, applauded the high court's decision to hear arguments in their case.

"This is a step forward for the state of Oklahoma and is of paramount importance, given that the overwhelming majority of people who live in eastern Oklahoma are not of Indian heritage," O'Connor said.

O' Connor said although the narrowing of McGirt's scope will not alleviate all the consequences of the ruling, it would ensure that non-Natives who victimize Indigenous people can be prosecuted under the same rules as perpetrators who commit crimes against non-Indians.

"More importantly, it will guarantee Indian victims the same protection and justice that all other Oklahomans enjoy," O' Connor said.

Choctaw Nation officials did not immediately respond to request for comment.

District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan, who serves two southeast Oklahoma counties within the Choctaw Nation tribal boundaries, said he hopes the court will fix a loophole within the current law.

"The law under the current McGirt ruling creates a vacuum where non-Native American defendants who commit certain crimes against Native American victims escape prosecution," Sullivan said. "So I'm very hopeful that the court is taking this up with the intent to address that issue and give us a fix."

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said that regardless of the outcome, the tribe will continue working with state, local, and federal partners to ensure the public on the Cherokee Nation reservation is protected.

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said Friday's decision by the court correctly "recognizes both settled law and tribal sovereignty."

"We thank the justices for clearly establishing their ruling in McGirt will not be reconsidered at this time," Batton said. "As a Nation, we will continue doing everything we can to protect our citizens and our neighbors."

"We hope Oklahoma's government officials will now turn their attention to cooperation, rather than conflict."

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that Congress never "disestablished" the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who was retried in federal court and sentenced to life in prison.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in 2021 applied the ruling to the Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Seminole, and Quapaw Nations in eastern Oklahoma.

The ruling gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native American defendants and victims within tribal lands under federal jurisdiction, as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act.

Out of the more than 40 petitions filed by the state, the state's main argument was made in the case against Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta. He was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment for child neglect in Tulsa County District Court.

The appeals court overturned the case in April 2021, ruling the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Castro-Huerta because the victim was a Cherokee and the crime occurred within the Cherokee reservation. An indefinite stay was lifted in September 2021 by the appeals court, which has repeatedly denied the state's argument of having concurrent jurisdiction, saying the state's theory is a "political matter" only addressable by Congress.

The appeals court has also ruled McGirt is not retroactive in cases where the defendant has exhausted all appeals and a final judgment issued, with SCOTUS letting the appeals court's ruling stand in January 2022.

According to SCOTUS, the state of Oklahoma has until Feb. 28 to file a brief on the merits, with a response from attorneys for Castro-Huerta to be filed by March 28, and argument before the court currently scheduled to be heard in April.

Contact Derrick James