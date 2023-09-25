State Trooper Accused of Improperly Committing Ex-Girlfriend

A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been arrested for allegedly restraining a woman and having her improperly committed to a mental health facility. The district attorney of Dauphin County says this video shows Ronald Davis, while off-duty, using substantial force against a woman, who begged him to be released. According to the affidavit, Davis admitted he had an intimate relationship with the woman. The DA says he also has a wife and children. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

