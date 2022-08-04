State trooper arrested again

Aug. 4—The state police trooper accused of assaulting a woman in Vernon Monday evening has been arrested again, after the woman reported that she has been assaulted by the man dozens of times before.

She told local police about several specific incidents when Jaime Solis, 29, slapped and pushed her, and struck her with objects, including while she was pregnant or her child was present in the room, according to an affidavit.

The woman said she has wanted to leave Solis for a while, but was worried she would lose custody of her child, or Solis would retaliate against her, the affidavit states.

Solis was charged Wednesday with two counts each of third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, and disorderly conduct, and one count of risk of injury to a minor.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court today.

The affidavit supporting Solis' arrest provides the following additional details:

On Monday, police responded to Mark Circle, where they determined that Solis had assaulted the woman, causing her to need 13 stitches for a head wound.

On Tuesday, the woman went to the police department to report that Monday wasn't the first time Solis had assaulted her; it had happened approximately 40 times in the past year.

She said the assaults usually happened when she attempted to stick up for herself, which would lead to verbal arguments and then violence.

In one incident, around Christmas in 2020, Solis pushed her and she fell into a washing machine. As she tried to stand up, Solis slapped her with the back of his hand, hard enough to open a cut on the side of her face.

She was three months pregnant at the time, the woman told police.

In another incident this May, Solis cornered her in the kitchen and struck her with a belt at least 10 times. She suffered bruises on her arms, back, and legs, the woman said.

Then in June, during an argument about money, Solis slapped her in the face, punched her in the stomach, and shoved her multiple times, the woman said.

Her child was crawling on the floor at the time, and being hit caused her to stumble and step on the child's hand.

During that incident, the woman said, she decided to record using her cellphone, because she feared for her safety.

Police later reviewed that recording, and found it consistent with what the woman had reported.

The 47-second recording captured the woman screaming, and sounds of skin contacting skin. The woman said that was when Solis was hitting her.

The woman also reported a few occasions when Solis threatened to harm her through messages, and threatened to harm their dog.

Solis declined to speak with police about the accusations.

