State trooper arrests man with outstanding Illinois homicide warrant

Crime

A man with an outstanding homicide warrant in Illinois was arrested in Phoenix after a state trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety pulled him over for unsafe driving behavior and an equipment violation.

DPS said the trooper pulled over 32-year-old David Cooper near Van Buren and 29th streets in Phoenix on Jan. 11 and detained him after he provided false identification.

The trooper later learned Cooper had an outstanding $5 million warrant out of Rockford, Illinois.

Cooper was booked into a Maricopa County jail where he awaits extradition.

