State trooper caught selling information for cash behind dumpster in Maryland, FBI says

A Maryland State Trooper accused of leaking sensitive information in exchange for cash has been arrested, officials said.

The trooper, identified as Justin Riggs, a 10-year veteran of the agency, was caught providing information related to an ongoing investigation to a suspected drug distributor in exchange for $1,800, according to Justin Fenton, a reporter with the Baltimore Banner, citing a criminal complaint unsealed on Jan. 9.

Investigators reported watching as he picked up the cash behind a dumpster near a Red Roof Inn, according to the outlet.

In exchange for money, the trooper is accused of providing the suspected distributor with information about a drug trafficking operation, including the existence of a vehicle tracker, according to WUSA.

The pair communicated over Facebook Messenger, negotiating a price for the information, the outlet reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

However, at least some of the information was disseminated as a ploy by a team of FBI and police investigators in an effort to catch whoever had been leaking information, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The trooper was arrested on Jan. 7, two days after officials said he picked up the illicit cash, according to the outlet. His several charges include conspiracy to distribute drugs and the use of interstate facilities to commit bribery.

Records show that all of Riggs’ credit cards had approached or met their limit and that he was at least $67,000 in debt, according to the outlet.

A spokesperson for the Maryland State Police did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment. An attorney for the trooper could not be reached.

