State trooper charged with assault, resisting arrest in Washington County

Sep. 28—A trooper assigned to the state police barracks in Belle Vernon was charged with aggravated assault following a disturbance call Monday morning in Claysville, Washington County.

In addition to the second-degree felony assault charge, Trooper Dustin Schumacher, 30, of Claysville, is charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The charges were filed Monday by Sarah Teagarden, a state police officer also assigned to Belle Vernon.

Details of the incident leading to Schumacher's arrest weren't immediately available.

According to state police, he enlisted in the state police in April 2016 and was serving with the Belle Vernon patrol section.

Schumacher was arraigned before District Judge Robert Redlinger and was placed in the Washington County Correctional Facility after failing to post $5,000 bond.

He was suspended without pay pending resolution of the charges, state police said.

According to court records, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 6.

Schumacher is the third member of the state police in Western Pennsylvania to be criminally charged in recent weeks.

Nickolas R. Elliott, 30, of Butler, a trooper assigned to the Troop D patrol section, was charged last week with harassment/physical contact, for allegedly pushing a 15-year-old boy from behind and subjecting him to physical contact on June 27, while the boy was seated in a vehicle on a short road leading from Route 422 to the Troop D police station.

A summary trial for Elliott has been scheduled for Oct. 13 before District Judge James H. Owen.

State Trooper Jamhal Simon, 35, of West Middlesex, Mercer County, was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of forgery and tampering with records, both first-degree misdemeanors.

Simon is accused of falsifying his orders for military service with the Ohio Air National Guard. After allegedly submitting falsified documents to his state police superiors, Simon was excused from police service an extra four days when he was not on military duty, investigators charged.

Simon faces an Oct. 13 hearing before District Judge D. Neil McEwen.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .