State trooper dies in crash while on duty, officials say. ‘One of Georgia’s finest’

A Georgia state trooper died in the line of duty after a patrol vehicle crash, the state’s Department of Public Safety said.

The department confirmed the tragic loss in a statement Sunday, Jan. 28.

The trooper wasn’t identified, and authorities have released few details about the circumstances of the crash.

In a statement, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp mourned the trooper as “one of Georgia’s finest.”

“This is the ultimate sacrifice and our hearts and prayers are with the family and loved ones mourning this loss and all law enforcement tonight as they serve their fellow Georgians,” he said.

Public safety officials said more details will be shared after next of kin is notified.

