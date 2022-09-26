State trooper injured after being hit by wrong-way driver on I-84 in Southbury

A trooper from the Connecticut State Police was hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 in Southbury late Saturday night.

Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas, 34 of Meriden, was headed east in his Mercedes-Benz in the left lane of I-84 west near Exit 15 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday when he collided with Trooper Ryan Lopez, according to the Connecticut State Police said.

Both Lopez and Pelaez-Macas were transported to the Waterbury Hospital for minor injuries, state police said.

Pelaez-Macas was arrested and charged with driving the wrong way, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and reckless endangerment, according to the state police. State police also said he was driving on an adult learner’s permit.

Pelaez-Macas posted a $10,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 5.