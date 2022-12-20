State Trooper, K9 hospitalized after cruiser hit by civilian in Hopkington

A Massachusetts State Trooper and his K9 companion were hospitalized Monday after their cruiser was struck by a civilian on Route 495 in Hopkinton.

According to a statement from Mass. State Police, the trooper, a 37-year-old man, and the K9 were struck by a 2020 Subaru Forester driven by an 81-year-old Connecticut man while working road detail at 1:44 p.m. The trooper was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester while the dog was taken to Tufts Veterinary Hospital in Grafton. Both are being held overnight for observation.

The Connecticut man also suffered minor injuries in the crash and was hospitalized for his injuries.

The scene was cleared at 4:16 p.m., according to MSP.

Police are investigating to determine whether the civilian driver will face criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW