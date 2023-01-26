State trooper kept logging into a suspect’s Facebook to read messages, Vermont cops say

A Vermont state trooper was placed on leave after he reportedly accessed a suspect’s Facebook account — and read through their messages — without authorization, officials said.

The trooper, a 29-year-old resident of Barre Town, had been given consent to search a suspect’s cell phone as part of an investigation, Vermont State Police said in a Jan. 25 news release.

At that time, he was given the suspect’s Facebook username and password.

Afterwards, the trooper reportedly continued logging into the suspect’s account without their consent.

In one occasion, in July 2022, police say he logged in to read through private messages in an attempt to track down the suspect after they had been part of a police chase.

After other troopers voiced their concerned about the trooper’s alleged actions, a detective was assigned to the case.

The trooper was placed on paid leave in July, and on Jan. 25, the Vermont State Police issued a citation on a charge of unauthorized access.

A spokesperson for the Vermont State Police did not immediately respond to a McClatchy News request for comment.

Barre Town is located just outside of Montpelier, Vermont.

