State trooper patrol check leads to weapon seizure, DUI arrest in Willimantic after finding man asleep in running car

A Mansfield man faces multiple charges after Connecticut State Police on a patrol check in Willimantic Friday morning say they found the man asleep in his vehicle in the possession of a pistol without a permit and what appeared to be several empty alcoholic beverage containers.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday, members of State Police Troop K said they found Isaiah Degracia, 29, of Manchester, asleep in a black Audi in front of 318 Jeffrey Road — a street in the Windham Heights Apartments complex located off of the Boston Post Road.

The vehicle was stationary in the travel lane with the engine running, according to state police. When they approached the vehicle, the troopers said they observed several empty containers in the passenger compartment that appeared to have contained alcoholic beverages.

Police said they secured a revolver-style handgun that they found on the front passenger seat before waking Degracia.

Troopers escorted Degracia, who allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, out of the vehicle. According to state police, Degracia said that he did not possess a pistol permit.

Degracia was placed into custody and transported to Troop K in Colchester for processing.

Degracia is charged with drinking while driving, illegal carry of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper parking, failure to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of a change of address, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance.

According to state police, Degracia was released from custody on a $10,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 17 at Danielson Superior Court.