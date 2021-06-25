State trooper recovering after shooting; man charged

Jun. 25—A Deposit man was charged with murder after allegedly shooting a New York state trooper Wednesday, June 23.

Scott A. Mawhiney, 44, was arraigned on charges of first-degree attempted murder Thursday at Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing. He was remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.

Mawhiney is accused of shooting Trooper Ryan Thorp in the arm when Thorp responded to a reported domestic dispute on Sunrise Terrace in the village of Deposit, shortly after 9 p.m., according to troopers. Thorp, a three-year veteran of New York State Police stationed in Deposit, underwent surgery overnight at Wilson Hospital and was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.

Mawhiney is the second Broome County resident in less than two weeks to face charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a trooper. Jason D. Johnson, 34, of Colesville was arrested June 10 after a sweeping manhunt of the Harpursville and Afton areas. He allegedly fled the scene on East Windsor Road after shooting Trooper Becky Seager in the hip. A second trooper was injured by shrapnel.

Seager, whose injuries were non-life-threatening, was stationed at the Binghamton barracks and served with state police for seven years.