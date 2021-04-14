State trooper shoots armed man in Livingston County

Apr. 14—A 20-year-old man was shot by a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Livingston County, officials said.

The county sheriff's office had been seeking a suspect they linked to two stolen vehicles found crashed near Milett Road in Howell Township between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. A man's identification was believed to have been inside one of the vehicles, state police said in a statement.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to search for him. About 9:45 a.m., a state police detective trooper spotted a man matching his description walking on Milett near North Burkhart, according to the release.

"The subject was armed with a firearm, and following a brief encounter with the detective trooper, the suspect was shot," state police said.

Troopers and officers administered first aid before the man was taken to a hospital. The 20-year-old, identified as a Grand Rapids resident, was listed in stable condition Tuesday evening.

Authorities recovered a weapon and suspected drugs. They also learned the man had a felony warrant for unauthorized driving away of an automobile, MSP said.

The shooting is under investigation, and the detective trooper will be on administrative leave during the probe. The findings are expected to be presented to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for review.

County sheriff's officials continue to investigate the stolen vehicles.