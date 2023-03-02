State trooper shot in leg in Paterson, one suspect in custody as police seek others

A New Jersey State Police officer was shot sometime after midnight Thursday in Paterson, Mayor Andre Sayegh said. The trooper was shot in the leg.

The shooting occurred in the area of E 28th Street and 9th Avenue. Sayegh said one person was arrested and that he believed three others were also being sought in the shooting.

"It's highly unfortunate that a state trooper was shot," Sayegh said. "He is currently in stable condition about to undergo surgery."

For subscribers'Just evil': Lawsuit says Bergen Prosecutor's Office botched child sex abuse investigation

Sayegh said he intended to visit the officer at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center later Thursday, adding that he was cautiously optimistic that the surgery will go well.

New Jersey State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: New Jersey State Police officer shot in leg