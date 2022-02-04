State trooper shot while responding to Deposit domestic dispute released from hospital

UPDATE 2/4/2022: Broome County man sentenced to 30 years to life for attempted murder of state trooper

A New York state trooper who was shot and injured while responding to a call June 13 in the Village of Deposit has been released from the hospital.

Trooper Ryan Thorp was shot in the arm after responding to a reported domestic dispute shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunrise Terrace in Deposit, about 31 miles east of Binghamton.

Thorp underwent surgery later that night at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. He was released from the hospital Wednesday and will continue care at home, state police said.

The man accused of shooting Thorp, Scott A. Mawhiney, 44, of Deposit, was taken into custody at the scene a short time after the incident.

New York state Trooper Ryan Thorp is wheeled out of Wilson Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after recovering from a gunshot wound to the arm while responding to a call in Deposit.

Mawhiney was arraigned on a charge of first-degree attempted murder and remains incarcerated at the Broome County Jail without bail.

He could face 20 years to life in prison if found guilty.

Thorp is a three-year veteran of the state police and is stationed at the Deposit barracks.

The June 23 incident was the second shooting of a state Trooper in the Binghamton area this month.

Jason D. Johnson, 34, of Colesville, is accused of shooting and wounding state Trooper Becky Seager of the Binghamton barracks in the hip during a shootout June 9 in Colesville.

That incident sparked a massive manhunt that ended the next day when Johnson was captured near a riverbank off State Route 79 in the Town of Colesville.

Johnson was likewise charged with first-degree attempted murder and is also in custody at the Broome County Jail without bail.

