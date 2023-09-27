State Trooper stun guns man during Byron impaired driving arrest

Sep. 27—ROCHESTER — A 26-year-old Mankato man is facing a half dozen charges related to driving high on methamphetamine and fighting a Minnesota State Patrol trooper, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Cory Lynn Spiess is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9, 2023, on two felony counts of fifth-degree controlled substance possession, one felony count and one gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault against a peace officer and misdemeanor counts of driving while impaired and fourth-degree damage to property.

Law enforcement has used a stun gun on him at least twice this year, including a May 27 arrest in North Mankato where Spiess is accused of impersonating police and fighting officers during his arrest. Spiess is also facing additional charges in Nicollet County in a separate case where he is accused of assaulting a peace officer during a June 7 arrest for violating his court-ordered release conditions.

He was civilly committed in Nicollet County in 2021 for being mentally ill and chemically dependent and in 2019 for being mentally ill.

According to the court documents:

Spiess was pulled over on April 8 around 2:30 a.m. after exiting a Byron gas station displaying a red and blue light bar on his vehicle.

During his May 27 arrest, Spiess also had the same light bars on his vehicle when he allegedly tried to pull a driver over and pointed a gun at them.

During the April 8 traffic stop, the state trooper noticed several indicators that Spiess was impaired, including burn marks around Spiess' lips that can be a characteristic of smoking a heated pipe.

Spiess failed sobriety tests given by the officer and blew a .000 during a preliminary breath test.

An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy also arrived on scene following the sobriety tests.

As the officers attempted to arrest Spiess for driving under the influence, Spiess began fighting them.

During the scuffle, the state trooper stunned Spiess three times and shot a Taser cartridge into Spiess' back.

The stun gun had little effect on Spiess, who kicked and fought with the officers.

Spiess hit his head on the push bumper of a squad car during the fight and kicked the car's doors until it bowed outwards. He also hit his head on the window and squad cage multiple times.

The state trooper who arrested Spiess was kicked in the kidney and spine several times. He was also scratched and bruised from Spiess digging his nails into the state trooper's skin.

Police found a CO2-powered BB gun, made to look like a Magnum .44, in Spiess' vehicle, along with about 9.5 grams of methamphetamine and .7 grams of heroin.

A blood test from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in Spiess' system.