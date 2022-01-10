State trooper suspended after arrest for alleged off-duty physical altercation in Summerhill Township

Jan. 9—A Pennsylvania state trooper has been suspended without pay following his arrest on Saturday for an off-duty physical altercation with a man at a residence in Summerhill Township, Cambria County, authorities said.

Trooper Scott Myers was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

Troop A Greensburg Criminal Investigation Unit filed the charges. Myers was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and freed on $30,000 unsecured bond.

Myers enlisted with the state police in June 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127th cadet class. He is assigned to the criminal investigation unit at the Ebensburg barracks.