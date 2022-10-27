State troopers arrest Georgia homicide suspect at Cambridge City gas station

Wayne County jail

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Georgia homicide suspect was apprehended Wednesday at an area gas station.

Jason M. Palmer, 45, of Littleton, Massachusetts, is in Wayne County's jail without bond. He waits extradition to Georgia, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

Palmer, who was wanted on arrest warrants out of Georgia, is preliminarily charged with murder, aggravated assault and concealing death.

Pendleton District state police troopers and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force conducted the joint operation that apprehended Palmer behind the Sinclair Gas Station at the Interstate 70 interchange with Indiana 1, the release said.

Sgt. Brian Metcalfe, Master Trooper Patrick Yeend and Trooper Avery Weisbrodt received information Palmer was parked in a semi-tractor trailer at the gas station, according to the release. Palmer complied with officer commands when they approached him at the semi, and he was apprehended without incident.

There were no other vehicle occupants.

