State troopers arrest man accused of assaulting a 4-year-old girl in Washington County

A man accused of assaulting a 4-year-old girl was arrested in Washington County.

Pennsylvania State Police say they went to a house on Washington Street in Cokeburg Borough at around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday to arrest 33-year-old Matthew Mance.

Authorities say Mance was wanted for assaulting the child.

26-year-old Shalee Schnore answered the door when police arrived. Police say when they asked if they could search the home but say Schnore told them Mance was not there.

When troopers were able to search the house they found Mance’s phone in a bed in the upstairs bedroom. They say they took the phone to Schnore and told her she needed to tell them where Mance was hiding but she continued to tell them he was not there.

Eventually, troopers said they found Mance hiding inside a small closet. He was allegedly covered under boxes and clothing. Troopers said Mance refused to come out of the closet when they told him to so an officer tased him.

Mance and Schnore were both arrested.

Schnore was taken into custody for hindering the arrest and Mance faces multiple charges of aggravated assault.

