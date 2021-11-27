State troopers assaulted by pedestrian on Merritt Parkway, received help from passing motorist

Two state troopers received minor injuries on Thanksgiving when they were subduing a man who was walking on the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk.

State police say troopers responded to the Merritt Parkway between Exits 40 and 41 at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to see a man in his late 20s crouching behind the concrete barrier in the right shoulder. When troopers started to approach him, the man jumped over the barrier and began running across the northbound lanes into traffic, according to a police report.

Troopers reached the man in the left lane and “a physical altercation ensued,” the report said. A trooper used a stun gun on him during the struggle, but the troopers only gained control of him with help from a passing motorist.

After arresting the man, both troopers received treatment at Norwalk Hospital for minor cuts on their hands and faces, state police said.

The suspect, a 27-year-old from Brooklyn, was also transported to Norwalk Hospital for minor injuries before he was processed and charged with assault on a public safety officer, interfering with an officer and illegal use of a highway by a pedestrian.

He was held Thursday on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear Friday in Stamford Superior Court.

