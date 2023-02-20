Missing non-verbal boy who left his Oakham home with his dog found safe, state police say

A non-verbal boy who was reported missing after leaving his Oakham home with his dog on Monday morning has been found safe, officials said.

UPDATE 3–Troopers have located Owen. Thank you to all who shared tweet. We will update with more info when we can. https://t.co/9bY1OIPxZp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 20, 2023

Troopers and Oakham police officers launched a massive search for Owen Goderre after he wandered away from home with the family dog, Tika, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Goderre was found shortly before 1 p.m. and he appeared to be uninjured, Boston 25′s Katie Brace reported.

Appears uninjured and sitting in ATV surrounded by rescuers https://t.co/So7eaqpUxl — Katie Brace (@KatieBraceNews) February 20, 2023

State police urged the public not to approach or yell out to Goderre during the search because he lives with autism.

A photo from the scene showed several police cruisers parked along a tree-lined road as crews scoured a wooded area.

Large emergency response in #Oakham to search for five-year non-verbal boy who left his house with his dog. #boston25 pic.twitter.com/eDQ9IB1IQO — Katie Brace (@KatieBraceNews) February 20, 2023

Specific details surrounding Goderre’s disappearance weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

