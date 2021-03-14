State troopers bragged about the ‘whoopin’ they gave a Black man: ‘He’s gonna be sore tomorrow’

Gustaf Kilander
·4 min read
A State Trooper vehicle drives down Bourbon Street in the French Quarter on March 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Getty Images)
A State Trooper vehicle drives down Bourbon Street in the French Quarter on March 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Getty Images)

State troopers in Louisiana bragged about the "whoopin" they gave a Black man in newly unveiled text messages, revealing statements like "He's gonna be sore tomorrow".

Court filings show the 14 messages were sent after police stopped Antonio Harris, 29, following a high-speed chase.

The filings allege that in May state trooper Jacob Brown said in a group chat with fellow officers that “he gonna be sore tomorrow for sure".

The court documents also show that trooper Dakota DeMoss said that “he’s gonna have nightmares for a long time,” after the beating in Franklin Parish in the northeastern part of Louisiana, close to the border with Mississippi.

Mr Brown replied to Mr DeMoss, saying: “Warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man."

The filings were first brought to light by Sound Off Louisiana and later reported on by The Washington Post.

Read more: Man killed selling dirt bike to stranger on Facebook Marketplace

The court documents come weeks after four white officers, Mr Brown, Mr DeMoss, George Harper and Randall Dickerson, were arrested following allegations of excessive force, as reported by WBRZ. The allegations also include lying about several arrests and turning off their bodycams.

Mr Brown, 30, resigned on Wednesday, according to KNOE. He faces charges in two other cases of excessive force, the Associated Press reported.

Mr DeMoss, 28, and the 26-year-old Mr Harper were placed on administrative leave after an internal investigation showed that Mr Harris was beaten even though he “immediately surrendered".

Mr Dickerson, 34, faces charges from another case from 2019 in which he reportedly hit a Black man, whom he had pulled over five times, “towards his head and administering a knee strike to his body,” court records say according to KSLA.

The four officers were released on bond in February, WBRZ reported.

Louisiana State Police Captain Nick Manale told The Washington Post that the department would not comment “due to the ongoing investigations and litigation".

According to court records, Mr Brown stopped Mr Harris on 23 May at around 5.30pm for drifting between lanes and found that his licence was suspended. The officer told authorities that Mr Harris had several warrants for firearm violations. Authorities said that when Mr Brown asked for backup, Mr Harris fled in his car. The following 29-mile chase lasted 14 minutes and at times reached speeds of 150 mph.

Court records say that Mr Harris only pulled over once police used a “tire deflation device”. He surrendered as soon as he got out of the car, laying "face down on the ground and extended his arms away from his body and his legs spread apart," investigators concluded.

Records report that Mr DeMoss “delivered a knee strike” and slapped Mr Harris in the face before turning off his bodycam. Mr Harper punched Mr Harris in the head several times using a closed fist “reinforced” by a flashlight and angled his bodycam facedown. Mr Brown allegedly turned off the audio on his camera and knelt near the head of Mr Harris and started pulling on his hair.

Mr Harper reportedly told Mr Harris “I am going to punish you,” in a rant that according to court records included many expletives.

Mr Harris was arrested on several charges, including driving under suspicion and resisting an officer. Court filings say the reports from the officers were “wholly untrue” and that they claimed that Mr Harris was resisting arrest and continuing to flee. “At no time did Harris resist arrest,” the internal investigation found.

Officers boasted about the arrest in the following group chat discussion. Mr Brown asked about Mr Harris's attitude in jail, with Mr Harper responding “complete silence,” court records say.

Mr DeMoss said Mr Harris was “still digesting that ‘a**whoopin'".

Mr Brown texted: “BET he won’t run from a full grown bear again."

Mr DeMosss replied: “Bet he don’t even cross into LA anymore.”

“He gonna spread the word,” Mr Harper added.

The Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, Colonel Lamar Davis, said in a February statement: “The unjustifiable use of force by our personnel is inexcusable and tarnishes the exemplary work of our dedicated men and women of the Department of Public Safety. Our agency remains committed to upholding the public trust and providing professional, fair, and compassionate public safety services.”

The Independent has reached out to the attorney for the officers for comment.

Read More

Louisiana gun store operator says shooter refused to unload

Three dead and two wounded after mass shooting at Louisiana gun shop

Louisiana governor at odds with Biden over oil, gas policy

Judge refuses to toss case against defiant Louisiana pastor

Louisiana man gets 25 years for torching 3 Black churches

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. support key to post-Brexit stability, Ireland's Martin says before Biden summit

    Ireland is counting on U.S. support to help maintain the political stability of Northern Ireland as Britain withdraws from the European Union, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Sunday ahead of a virtual summit with President Joe Biden. "We want to see a continuation of the president's interest in Ireland and support for the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement and also of upholding the Brexit agreement itself," Martin said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" program.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine

    The review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and United Kingdom. "A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," the statement said. Authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues, while Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while investigating a death from coagulation disorders.

  • French must avoid lockdown as infections hold above 26,000: PM says

    France must do everything to avoid a new coronavirus lockdown as pressure on hospitals grows, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday as the country reported more than 26,000 new cases. The French government has so far resisted pressure from some health experts to impose a new, third lockdown in the face of rising case numbers. The head of the public health service Jerome Salomon said earlier on Sunday that "a lockdown is not a taboo but it is not automatic" either despite the deteriorating health situation.

  • The Latest: Eilish’s ‘No Time to Die’ wins Grammy Award

    Billie Eilish and her producer brother, Finneas, have won a Grammy for their song “No Time to Die” from the pandemic-delayed James Bond film. The pair appeared remotely to accept the song written for visual media honor and Eilish excitedly thanked actor Daniel Craig and “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Eilish says “It was a dream to make this song, to work on this.”

  • UK will beat Covid in coming months, Boris Johnson insists

    ‘We will vaccinate everyone in our country and we will be able to remove restrictions,’ prime minister says

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Pelosi declines to call on Cuomo to resign: 'The governor should look inside his heart'

    Asked why she is not calling for Cuomo to resign while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has, Pelosi said: "He's a New Yorker and I'm not."

  • He helped Trump bring American hostages home. Now he's working for Biden.

    As one of the few political appointees from the Trump era that President Biden has chosen to keep in place, Roger Carstens appears to enjoy the trust of the current administration, and friends, colleagues and the families of Americans held overseas say he has been a relentless advocate for hostages and their families.

  • Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’

    ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ former president told aide

  • Fauci: it's 'disturbing' that Trump voters say they won't get vaccinated for COVID-19

    A poll found that 47% of Trump supporters said they wouldn't get the COVID-19 vaccine compared to 10% of Biden voters.

  • The pandemic shut down NASCAR a year ago. The vaccine provides hope for full return

    “Our drivers are overall young and healthy and almost universally they said, ‘We want to get the vaccine,’ ” Dr. Ryan Stanton of NASCAR’s AMR safety team said.

  • Sean Monahan scores twice, Flames beat Canadiens 3-1

    Sean Monahan scored twice, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game series. Darryl Sutter coached his second game for the Flames after returning to the team when Geoff Ward was fired March 4. “We’ve made some progress in terms of how we wanted to play,” Sutter said.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • The NASA Perseverance's SuperCam delivered audio of Martian rocks being zapped by lasers. It is one of the many highlights of its mission so far.

    NASA released an audiotape of its rover zapping a rock this week, highlighting another example of the robot's successful trip to the red planet.

  • Pastors are leaving their congregation after losing their churchgoers to QAnon

    Hundreds of pastors are decrying Christian nationalism as conspiracy theories consume churchgoers. Insider spoke to two pastors who tried to fight it.

  • 2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

    More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

  • Cuomo biographer details long history of Governor's abuse towards staff

    In the past few weeks, several women have alleged that Cuomo sexually assaulted them, behaved inappropriately, or touched them without their consent.

  • Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

    The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday. Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper. Over 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow had fallen just outside Cheyenne by 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the weather service reported, while other areas around the city had seen 16 to 19 inches (41 to 48 centimeters).