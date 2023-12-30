State Troopers Capture Escaped Pig Near McDonald's Drive-Thru

Ohio troopers captured an escaped pig near a McDonald’s restaurant in Springfield, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said on December 29.

Footage shows troopers wrangling the pig away from the entrance to a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that they were able to work with the pig’s owner to “get the insu-boar-dinate pig into custody.”

“In the end, the trooper and pig seemed to a-boar each other,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol via Storyful