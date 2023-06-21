State troopers honored for capturing escaped Missouri inmates in Butler Co.

Two troopers were honored for capturing inmates that escaped from a Missouri prison.

In January four inmates escaped from prison in Missouri and were caught in Butler County.

One of the troopers who was honored said the capture started as a traffic stop.

Justin Adelta, a trooper with Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Hamilton post, said he noticed a car making an illegal turn and attempted to pull it over.

The car ran from the traffic stop until it eventually crashed out and the four people inside ran on foot.

After chasing them Adelta and his partner arrested two of the four. He said he found out later they were escaped inmates.

The inmates escaped from jail through vents and plumbing pipes.

After getting onto the jail’s roof, they were able to hop to the ground and escape.



