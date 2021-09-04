State troopers in Indiana ask for help locating man charged in drug death

Sep. 3—State police in Indiana are asking the public's help locating a 33-year-old man charged with supplying a fatal dose of drugs that killed an area resident in White Township in 2019.

Troopers obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday for Andrew K. Rankin, 33, of Ernest who is wanted for drug delivery resulting in death; manufacturing, delivery and possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication device.

The warrant was issued by Indiana District Judge Guy Haberl in connection with a death that occurred Sept. 4, 2019 in White Township, just outside of Indiana.

Rankin is described as six-feet-tall, 160 pounds with black hair and blue eyes, troopers said.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked call 911 or state police in Indiana at 724-357-1960.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .