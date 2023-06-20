State troopers injured by wanted Windsor man while investigating ‘suspicious call’ about Bradley International Airport

A man has been charged with allegedly fighting with state troopers who went to his home in Windsor to investigate a suspicious call about Bradley International Airport, state police said.

Martel O. Davis, 31, was charged Monday with assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with an officer and failure to comply with fingerprint requirements, according to Connecticut State Police Troop H.

Troopers had gone to Davis’ home in Windsor about 9:30 p.m. Monday night to investigate what they called “a suspicious call” about the airport, state police said.

Davis, who was wanted on two active arrest warrants, allegedly fought with troopers causing them minor injuries, according to state police.

He was eventually taken into custody and brought to Hartford Correctional Center where he was being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond, state police said.

He was also charged on at least one of the warrants, adding another $30,000 to his bond. According to court records, Davis was arrested in Hartford last June and has a case pending on charges of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal trespass, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

State police did not immediately provide more details on what the suspicious call about the airport entailed. State police said Tuesday afternoon that an investigation into the call was ongoing.