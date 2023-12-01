State troopers investigate injury crash in Clark County

WHIO Staff

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post is currently on scene of an injury crash in Clark County, an OSHP dispatcher confirms.

The crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m., in the 2000 block of Dolly Varden Road in South Charleston.

The dispatcher could not confirm how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was transported to a hospital.

News Center 7 crews are headed to the scene to learn more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

