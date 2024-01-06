State troopers investigate shooting involving Madison County police officer

A Granite City police officer shot at a suspect who allegedly pulled out a weapon after getting out of a vehicle that had fleeing police and crashed Friday in Madison, Illinois State Police said Saturday.

The suspect was not struck or injured by the gunfire and was arrested at the scene on State Street at Market Street in Madison, according to a news release from state troopers.

A second suspect was arrested in a nearby abandoned building, where a police canine and his handler assisted officers.

The incident began when two Granite City police officers “initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the vehicle fled and continued into Madison city limits” at about 2:22 p.m. Friday, the news release states.

“The vehicle crashed after passing over a set of train tracks and two allegedly armed suspects began to flee on foot,” according to the news release.

This is when one of suspects “is alleged to have presented a weapon to the officers” and one of the officers their weapon in return.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Neither the names of the suspects nor the officers were released.

The Granite City Police Department requested Illinois State Police investigate the shooting.

No other information about the shooting was released.