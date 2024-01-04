State troopers investigate three-vehicle crash that shut down Illinois 15 in Belleville

Three people were injured in a crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville Wednesday when a car crossed the median and collided with two vehicles, Illinois State Police said.

The victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release. Their names were not released.

A Mitsubishi was traveling west on Illinois 15 just west of 11th Street about 4:36 p.m. when it crossed over the center median and hit a Lincoln and a Hyundai in the eastbound lanes, according to preliminary information.

The news release did not include information about why the Mitsubishi crossed the median.

The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed for the investigation and cleanup of the scene.