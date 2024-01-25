State troopers investigating after person hit by car in Riverside

A person was hit by a car in Riverside Wednesday night.

Around 6:50 p.m. Riverside police and medics were called to reports of a person hit by a car in the 200 block of Woodman Drive, according to initial reports.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed troopers were on scene and handling the investigation into the crash.

Information was not available about injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.