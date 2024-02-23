State troopers issue over 500 citations last weekend on I-75 in Ohio

State troopers issued over 500 citations last weekend in Ohio as part of an enforcement on Interstate 75.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-state trooper project to focus on speed, safety belts, and OVI enforcement, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The Kentucky State Police and Michigan State Police also participated in the I-75 enforcement last weekend, Feb. 16-18.

Troopers issued citations to 504 people in Ohio. This included 454 citations for speed and 44 for seat belt violations. Six people were also cited for OVI.

News Center 7 went through the OSHP data, and it shows the following for each county across the area:

Auglaize - 65 drivers were cited for speeding, one for seat belt violations.

Butler - 35 drivers were cited for speeding, five for seat belt violations, and one for OVI.

Miami - 33 drivers were cited for speeding.

Montgomery - 51 drivers were cited for speeding and three for seat belt violations.

Shelby - 19 drivers were cited for speeding and three for seat belt violations.

Warren- 78 drivers were cited for speeding, eight for seat belt violations, and three for OVI.

The I-75 enforcement effort also included the Kentucky State Police and the Michigan State Police.

Troopers from all three states cited 846 drivers, including 741 for speeding and 93 for seat belt violations.

State police agencies in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia did not participate in this enforcement since it focused on I-75.