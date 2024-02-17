State troopers respond to more than 70 weather-related crashes in NE Ohio Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has responded to more than 70 crashes Friday as Northeast Ohio and other parts of the state deal with snowy conditions.

OSHP Sergeant Bridget Matt confirmed the report to FOX 8 Friday night, saying troopers handled about 75 crashes in Northeast Ohio since 2 p.m.

The crashes occurred in Lorain, Cuyahoga, Medina, Ashland, Summit, Stark, Wayne, Holmes, Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga, Portage, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties, according to OSHP.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Transportation took to social media just before 8 p.m., confirming they have 840 crews out treating and plowing roadways.

“While snow is falling, roads will likely be snow-covered. Drivers will need to slow down and allow plenty of extra travel time,” ODOT said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As FOX 8 meteorologists reported, scattered snow showers have been around Friday evening with seasonably cold temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Communities along and south of I-76 were expected to see light to moderate snow accumulation, while communities north aren’t expected to see much accumulation.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Coshocton and Tuscarawas counties until 3 a.m. Saturday. A winter weather advisory is also in effect for Carroll County.

Some Ohio counties like Ashland and Sandusky have issued Level 1 snow emergencies Friday night. Learn more about snow emergency levels here.

