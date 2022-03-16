State troopers shot a Kentucky man who fired a shotgun at them, police say

A man from Gallatin County is behind bars after allegedly firing a shotgun at three state troopers, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police said on March 5, three state troopers were responding to a report of someone brandishing a gun near the intersection of Ambrose Road and Bischoff Road in Warsaw. When they arrived, they saw David Stubbs, a 32 year old Warsaw resident, standing in the open doorway of a home with a shotgun.

Shortly afterwards, Stubbs began advancing towards the troopers with the shotgun. State police said the troopers responded by firing at Stubbs, hitting him and stopping his motion.

Court records say Stubbs also fired several shots at the officers.

Troopers gave Stubbs first aid until emergency medical services showed up, according to state police. Stubbs was flown to the University of Cincinnati hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stubbs was released from the hospital on March 5 and booked into the Carroll County Detention Center on three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, state police said. Court records say Stubbs is being held on a $1 million bond.

The three state policemen — Trooper Colt McGuire, Trooper Hayden Kilbourne and Sgt. Jim Phelps — were placed on administrative leave during the investigation. It’s common for state police to place officers on leave while the agency investigates officer-involved shootings.

McGuire and Kilbourne have been employed with state police for one year while Phelps is a 10-year veteran with the agency, according to state police.