State troopers tackle Thanksgiving traffic

Nov. 25—State troopers across western Maryland issued nearly 150 traffic citations days before Thanksgiving and caution they'll be out in force this coming weekend, too.

A joint initiative Monday and Tuesday resulted in troopers issuing 144 citations, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police headquarters in Pikesville. The effort focused on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and Maryland's "move over" law. Troopers from Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland, McHenry and Waterloo barracks took part in the initiative, the release reads.

The 144 citations included nine for drivers with suspended/revoked licenses, the seizure of two illegal guns, three criminal arrests and one arrest each for controlled dangerous substance possession and driving under the influence. Troopers also conducted 40 commercial vehicle inspections, leading to seven commercial vehicles and five commercial vehicle drivers being placed out of service, the release states.

Enhanced enforcement efforts will continue this week and through the weekend across Maryland, with extra troopers working overtime, police cautioned.

