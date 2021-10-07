State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

·2 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days.

The region remains on edge over Iran’s escalating nuclear program. Talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers have stalled since June, with no date set for their resumption.

Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S. flag and several personnel on board as the speedboat appears to be chasing it.

A voice is heard in Farsi, saying: “Keep chasing them.” The report did not say when the encounter took place.

Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, said he wasn’t aware of any sort of unsafe interaction with Iran in the last two days.

The report is the first such report in recent months.

In May, the Guard rejected the U.S. Navy’s claim that fast-approaching Iranian speedboats in the Strait of Hormuz sparked a tense encounter a day after the U.S. said the Revolutionary Guard sent 13 armed speedboats too close to U.S. Navy vessels in the Strait.

The United States at the time said a Coast Guard cutter fired warning shots when two of the Iranian boats came dangerously close.

The 2015 nuclear deal saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.

With the talks in Vienna now stalled, Iran has breached limits set by the accord and is enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow. Iran says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why China Surged Nearly 150 Warplanes Near Taiwan

    It marks "the most serious" military tension between China and Taiwan in more than 40 years.

  • Russia charges cybersecurity executive with treason - reports

    Russia has charged the chief executive of a leading Russian cybersecurity company with treason, local news agencies cited sources as saying on Thursday. Ilya Sachkov, founder and CEO of Group-IB, was arrested last week and put in custody for two months. Law enforcement officers searched his firm's Moscow offices.

  • Europeans are finally talking about defending themselves. The US should let them do it.

    Keeping 70,000 US troops in Europe is simply unnecessary in today's security environment. Washington needs to recognize this reality.

  • Iranian FM in Beirut says Iran-Saudi talks on a 'good path'

    Talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia are on a “good path," Iran’s foreign minister said Thursday, suggesting the negotiations between the two regional archrivals would continue. Speaking during his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections in June, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also offered to help Lebanon end its decades-old electricity crisis by building new power plants. The Iranian diplomat arrived in Beirut on Wednesday from Moscow, where he said the Iranian side has proposed “new constructive ideas” in the last meeting with the Saudis, and that Iran was ready to return to normal diplomatic ties.

  • NASA moves 2 astronauts from Boeing missions to a future SpaceX launch following serious Starliner delays

    Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada were meant to fly on Boeing's Starliner craft, but NASA has reassigned them to a 2022 SpaceX ISS mission.

  • Greece says its new defence pact with France protects against third-party aggression

    ATHENS (Reuters) -A new defence agreement between Greece and France will allow them to come to each other's aid in the event of an external threat, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, amid increased tensions with Turkey. The strategic military and defence cooperation pact between the two NATO allies was clinched last month and includes an order for three French frigates worth about 3 billion euros. Athens had already ordered some 24 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets this year.

  • Algeria urges Morocco to quit W. Sahara buffer zone

    Algeria, the main backer of Western Sahara's Polisario Front independence movement, called on Morocco Thursday to withdraw from a key buffer zone, after the United Nations named a new envoy.

  • Kurds say United States agreed to stay in Syria

    A leading Syrian Kurdish politician said on Thursday the United States will stay on in Syria to destroy Islamic State, build infrastructure and remain a player in the search for a political settlement after more than 10 years of civil war. After meetings in Washington with representatives of the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon, one of Syria's top Kurdish leaders told Reuters that the United States had given a clear commitment to the Kurds. "They promised to do whatever it takes to destroy Islamic State and work to build infrastructure in North Eastern Syria," said Ilham Ahmed, a Kurdish political leader and president of the executive committee of the Syrian Democratic Council.

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Elsevier data shows UK a world leader in sustainable development research

    UK above world average volume of research in 11 out of 16 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals

  • Nazi haul discovered by Brazil police at home of suspected child abuser

    Uniforms, flags and documents are found in a police search in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

  • Cyprus extends custody for suspect Israel says was Iranian 'hit man'

    A court in Cyprus on Wednesday extended the detention of a man that Israel alleges was a would-be assassin recruited by Iran to attack Israeli businesspeople on the island. The man was arrested in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on Sept. 27. Israel said it was a "terrorist incident directed by Iran" against Israelis on the island, a charge dismissed as "baseless" by the Iranian embassy in Nicosia.

  • Ex-SS camp guard, aged 100, on trial for 3,518 deaths

    A former SS guard, now 100 years old, hobbled into a German courtroom on a walking frame on Thursday to face charges of helping to send more than 3,000 people to their deaths in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two. Prosecutors say Josef S., a member of the Nazi party's paramilitary SS, contributed to the deaths of 3,518 people at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp by regularly standing guard in the watchtower between 1942 and 1945. Some people interned in Sachsenhausen were murdered with Zyklon-B, the poison gas also used in other extermination camps where millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

  • Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

    A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions.

  • U.S. plans for East Jerusalem consulate roil Israel

    Plans to re-open an American consulate in East Jerusalem serving Palestinians have prompted pushback from the Israeli government.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden says it wants to reopen the consulate to repair relations with the Palestinians, after it was closed by then-President Donald Trump.But right-wing Israeli lawmaker Nir Barkat has proposed a bill that would outlaw the planned reopening, which he said would undermine Israel's claim to Jerusalem."And we must do everything we can to maintain the unity of the city of Jerusalem. Such a move impedes and can actually damage - strategically damage - the relationship between Israel and the United States."Barkat was mayor of Jerusalem when Trump broke with decades of U.S. policy and moved the American embassy there from Tel Aviv."The move exhilarated Israel's right wing government but provoked violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops. A year later, the U.S. shuttered the East Jerusalem consulate, prompting Palestinian negotiator Saeb to say this: "This is a day of infamy for American diplomacy."Israel's new unity government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also opposes the reopening of the consulate, potentially boosting the chances of passage for Barkat's legislation."never did we give anybody consent to open up a diplomatic mission for Palestinians in the city of Jerusalem."U.S. officials have been largely reticent on the issue, saying only that the reopening process remains in effect.Asked whether precedent existed in U.S. diplomacy for opening a mission over objections of a host country, the State Department's Office of the Historian declined comment.

  • South Korean air force officer's death sees 15 people charged

    The master sergeant took her own life over the handling of her allegation that a colleague abused her.

  • Exclusive: Navy chief Tony Radakin to be next head of the Armed Forces

    The First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff has been selected by the Prime Minister as the next head of the Armed Forces, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Taiwan defence minister pushes new arms spending, says China tensions worst in four decades

    Military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan's defence minister said on Wednesday, promoting a new arms spending package to lawmakers days after record numbers of Chinese aircraft flew into the island's air defence zone. Tensions have hit a new high between Taipei and Beijing, which claims the democratic island as its own territory, and Chinese military aircraft have repeatedly flown through Taiwan's air defence identification zone, though no shots have been fired and the planes have stayed away from mainland Taiwan. Over a four day period beginning last Friday, Taiwan reported close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft https://tmsnrt.rs/3ld6TyI entered its air defence zone, part of a pattern of what Taipei calls Beijing's continued harassment of the island.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • IMF board meets with Georgieva amid data manipulation probe

    The IMF Executive Board on Wednesday announced it had met with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after an investigation found she manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank.