State unemployment benefits trimmed from 30 to 26 weeks

Starting Sunday, the maximum unemployment benefit period for new claimants in Massachusetts will drop from 30 weeks to 26 weeks.

According to M.G.L. Chapter 151A, this automatic adjustment is due to the 12-month average local unemployment rate being at or below 5.1% in each of the commonwealth’s eight designated metropolitan areas. This automatic benefit adjustment also occurred in March 2019.

The adjusted benefit period will apply only to new unemployment claims filed on or after July 2. Claimants who have filed claims for unemployment benefits before July 2 will remain eligible to receive up to the 30-week maximum benefit that was in effect at the time they filed their claim.

The Massachusetts Unemployment Insurance statute, M.G.L. c. 151A, provides for automatic adjustment of the maximum unemployment benefit period when employment statistics reflect this exceptionally strong condition. Section 30 of Chapter 151A provides that if the 12-month average unemployment rate for each of the commonwealth’s designated metropolitan areas is equal to or below 5.1%, the maximum allowable benefit period for newly filed unemployment claims, the four-week adjustment would kick in.

The statute requires measurement of average local unemployment rates and an upward readjustment of the maximum benefit period if the condition of the labor market declines. The maximum benefit period that a claimant may receive would return to up to 30 weeks if, in any month during an individual’s benefit year, the unemployment rate in any one of the commonwealth’s measured metropolitan statistical areas rises above the 5.1% threshold.

Information on the adjustment, including a Frequently Asked Questions document by the state Department of Unemployment Assistance, is available at https://www.mass.gov/orgs/department-of-unemployment-assistance.

