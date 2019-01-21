State of the Union 2019: When will Trump make the annual address to Congress and what is its history?

Donald Trump is currently pondering how to deliver his second State of the Union address to Congress with the US government mired in its longest shutdown in history.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi asked the president to postpone his speech on 16 January and suggested he submit it by letter, a manoeuvre Republicans were quick to brand “political” and which appeared to provoke Mr Trump into denying Ms Pelosi’s congressional delegation the use of a military plane to visit troops in Afghanistan.

The address is still scheduled for 9pm EST on 29 January at the time of writing, with the president tweeting: “Nancy, I am still thinking about the State of the Union speech, there are so many options – including doing it as per your written offer (made during the Shutdown, security is no problem), and my written acceptance. While a contract is a contract, I’ll get back to you soon!”

What is the State of the Union address?

Nominally a speech to congressmen and women in the chamber of the House of Representatives assessing the current wellbeing of the American political and economic landscape, the address is really intended for the ears of the people and often sees the administration’s accomplishments presented in a flattering light.

Article II, section three of the US Constitution says of the president: “He shall from time to time give to Congress information of the State of the Union and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

Nancy, I am still thinking about the State of the Union speech, there are so many options – including doing it as per your written offer (made during the Shutdown, security is no problem), and my written acceptance. While a contract is a contract, I’ll get back to you soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

While the commmand that the speech be given “from time to time” is vague in wording, it used to be made every December to mark the close of the calender year. The passing of the 20th Amendment on 23 January, 1933, saw the opening of Congress shifted from March to early January meaning the address moved too. Since 1934, it has been made as early as 3 January and as late as 12 February.

The president has to be formally invited to the House to give his progress report by the speaker, hence the newly sworn-in Ms Pelosi having the power to suggest Mr Trump delay this year’s message in light of the current state of stagnation, the debate over federal funding for his proposed border wall with Mexico no closer to resolution.

When it does take place, both the president and the speaker will be permitted to invite 24 guests each to witness events from their respective boxes. Only members of the Cabinet, Supreme Court justices, the diplomatic corps and military leaders have reserved seating – their entry formally announced by a deputy sergeant at arms - everyone else is invited into the chamber on a first-come, first-served basis.

The only person not to be given a seat is Cabinet’s “designated survivor”, the statesman or woman chosen to miss the occasion so they can succeed the president and vice president and form a “rump Congress” in the event of the chamber being successfully targeted by a terror attack. Last year’s was agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue.

The president himself is duly announced at the door of the chamber by the sergeant at arms and is applauded en route to the house clerk’s desk, where he hands copies of his speech in manila envelopes to the speaker and to the vice president (who sit together) before commencing.

While the content of the speech primarily concerns legislative achievements, members of the public who have undertaken acts of heroism or other distinction are sometimes invited to attend in order to be hailed by the president.

Such guests are known as “Lenny Skutniks” after the man Ronald Reagan paid tribute to in 1982 for his courage during the Air Florida Flight 90 crash, the bystander rescuing a passenger from Washington’s Potomac River when the plane struck the capital’s 14th Street Bridge just two miles from the White House.

Once the address has been made, the opposition party to the president’s own is given the opportunity to issue a rebuttal, a custom in place since 1966. Massachusetts Democrat Joe Kennedy III, grandson of Bobby Kennedy and grandnephew of John F Kennedy, did so in 2018 and was widely praised for his performance.