State of the Union: Live video and updates from Biden's address to Congress
President Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., where he faced a divided Congress for the first time since taking office.
His remarks were followed by the Republican response, delivered by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Biden’s speech came at the pivotal midpoint of his first term. A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that just 41% currently approve of how Biden is handling his job; a majority (52%) disapprove.
And he was already facing stiff political headwinds, particularly from the Republican-controlled House, which appears hell-bent on thwarting his agenda — that is, when it’s not vowing to investigate his son Hunter’s laptop.
Nonetheless, Biden is expected to mount a reelection campaign in the coming months while Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are lining up to take him on.
Yahoo News is providing live video, updates and analysis of the speech from our reporters and trusted partners in the blog below.
‘Kindred spirits’ bonded by cancer journey
While discussing his goal to “turn more cancers from death sentences into treatable diseases,” President Biden shared the story of Maurice and Kandice, “an Irishman and a daughter of immigrants from Panama,” whose young daughter Ava beat the odds after being diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer when she was one year old.
“It’s personal for so many of us,” Biden, whose eldest son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, said of the fight to cut cancer deaths in the U.S.
Biden recounted how Maurice and Kandice wrote to him and first lady Jill Biden about their daughter’s cancer diagnosis and journey.
“They read how Jill described our family’s cancer journey and how we tried to steal moments of joy where you can. For them, that glimmer of joy was a half-smile from their baby girl. It meant everything,” Biden said. “They never gave up hope. Ava never gave up hope. She turns four next month. They just found out that Ava beat the odds and is on her way to being cancer free, and she’s watching from the White House tonight.”
— Rebecca Corey
GOP response: Democrats want you to worship their 'false idols'
In a stark contrast to President Biden's repeated appeals for bipartisanship, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders began her response saying she didn't believe anything that was said by the president and spent the Republican rebuttal blasting "the radical left's America."
"While you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day," Sanders said, speaking from Little Rock. "Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight."
"Every day, we are told that we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols…all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is—your freedom of speech."
Sanders is the youngest governor in the nation at age 40 and the first female governor in Arkansas history. She was the longest tenured of former President Donald Trump's four press secretaries.
Biden calls for protections for transgender youth, LGBTQ Americans
President Biden called for the protection of transgender youths and expansion of federal protections for LGBTQ Americans in his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
“Let’s also pass the bipartisan Equality Act to ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity,” Biden said during the remarks.
The Equality Act would expand federal civil rights protections from discrimination in areas like housing and employment to LGBTQ Americans. The call from Biden comes after Republicans have introduced anti-LGBTQ bills in more than two dozen states, according to tracking from the ACLU. There has been a particular focus on trans youths, including limiting gender-affirming care — contrary to advice from medical experts — and banning them from sports.
Speech concludes
Biden gestures during his State of the Union address. (Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters)
President Biden concluded his State of the Union address at 10:22 p.m. ET, about an hour and 13 minutes after it started.
The speech, as prepared for delivery, was 7,242 words.
Biden: ‘The climate crisis doesn't care if your state is red or blue’
In his first State of the Union address since Republicans won control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, President Biden called on the congressional GOP to “face reality,” and work with him to address climate change.
Biden pointed to the array of extreme weather events that have pummeled the United States in the last two years, including deadly floods from what used to be once-in-a-century storms and hurricanes, a two-decade mega-drought parching the West and record-breaking heat waves and wildfires to make his case.
“I’ve visited the devastating aftermaths of record floods and droughts, storms and wildfires,” Biden said. “In addition to emergency recovery from Arizona, New Mexico, all the way up to the Canadian border. More timber has burned, as I’ve observed from helicopters, than the entire state of Missouri — and we don’t have global warming? Not a problem?”
After laying out what his administration is doing to reduce climate change and adapt to its effects, Biden delivered a call for bipartisan action.
“Let’s face reality,” he said. “The climate crisis doesn't care if your state is red or blue. It is an existential threat.”
“We have an obligation to our children and grandchildren to confront it,” Biden added. “I’m proud of how America is, at last, stepping up to the challenge.”
The president opened the section that included his comments on climate change by noting that some Republicans in Congress have raised the possibility of repealing the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden’s signature legislative accomplishment from last year, which included $369 billion in spending on fighting climate change and adapting to its effects over 10 years.
— Ben Adler
"Democracy must not be a partisan issue. It must be an American issue."
— President Biden during his State of the Union address Tuesday
Another standing ovation
President Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. (Alex Brandon/AP)
President Biden elicited another full standing ovation while addressing Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died after being beaten last month by Memphis, Tenn., police officers.
"What happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often," Biden said. "We have to do better. "Give law enforcement the training they need, hold them to higher standards, and help them succeed in keeping everyone safe.
"We also need more first responders and other professionals to address growing mental health and substance abuse challenges," he continued. "More resources to reduce violent crime and gun crime; more community intervention programs; more investments in housing, education, and job training. All this can help prevent violence in the first place."
Nichols's parents were among the invited guests of first lady Jill Biden.
Attendees applaud RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, during Tuesday's State of the Union. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
— Dylan Stableford
Report: Romney tells Santos he doesn't belong in Congress
While Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was entering the chamber for President Biden's speech, cameras caught him having a tense exchange with Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., the freshman congressman who has been outed for lying about nearly every aspect of biography and is currently under investigation for potential campaign finance fraud.
According to CNN, a member who witnessed the exchange said Romney told Santos, "You don't belong here," before continuing down the aisle.
Biden gets standing ovation for 'made in America' ...
President Biden gestures as he delivers the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Pool)
President Biden received applause from both sides of the aisle early in his speech when he announced new standards requiring all construction materials for federal infrastructure projects to be American made.
"'Buy American' has been the law of the land since 1933. But for too long, past administrations have found ways to get around it," Biden said. "Not anymore. Tonight, I’m also announcing new standards to require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America.
"American-made lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cables," the president added. "And on my watch, American roads, American bridges, and American highways will be made with American products."