State of the Union: Live video and updates from Biden's address to Congress

President Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., where he faced a divided Congress for the first time since taking office.

His remarks were followed by the Republican response, delivered by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Biden’s speech came at the pivotal midpoint of his first term. A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that just 41% currently approve of how Biden is handling his job; a majority (52%) disapprove.

And he was already facing stiff political headwinds, particularly from the Republican-controlled House, which appears hell-bent on thwarting his agenda — that is, when it’s not vowing to investigate his son Hunter’s laptop.

Nonetheless, Biden is expected to mount a reelection campaign in the coming months while Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are lining up to take him on.

Yahoo News is providing live video, updates and analysis of the speech from our reporters and trusted partners in the blog below.