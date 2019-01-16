State of the Union address is off: No 2 House Democrat Hoyer

FILE PHOTO: House Democratic Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves after a closed intelligence briefing with CIA Director Gina Haspel on the death of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's planned annual address to Congress is off, citing the partial government shutdown.

"The State of the Union is off," U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer said in an interview with CNN. Hoyer said that as Speaker of the House, U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi is the one who invites the president and she has said, "as long as government is shut down we are not going to be doing business as usual."

