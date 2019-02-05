State of the Union address, Super Bowl victory parade: 5 things to know Tuesday

Following fight with Pelosi, Trump to give State of the Union address

A week late, President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was forced to postpone his annual speech, originally scheduled for Jan. 29, because of the partial government shutdown after he and Democratic lawmakers were at an impasse over his demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the southern border. Trump had planned to go ahead with the speech despite objections from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over "security concerns," but he ultimately backed down. The speech was rescheduled after the shutdown ended Jan. 25 with the wall conflict unresolved. In his speech, Trump is likely to discuss the border battle and also tout a strong economy. Here are the facts on when, where and how to watch.

Hacienda nurse appears in Arizona court over sexual assault charges

Nathan Sutherland, a former Hacienda HealthCare nurse charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated woman under his care is scheduled to make his first appearance for arraignment Tuesday in Arizona's Maricopa County Superior Court. Sutherland was arrested after Phoenix police matched his DNA to the child born to a 29-year-old patient at Hacienda HealthCare. The woman gave birth to a boy Dec. 29.Staff members told a 911 operator that they had not known she was pregnant until she went into labor. Court records describe the woman as "not alert" and needing a "maximum level of care." Sutherland is in the county jail under a $500,000 cash only bail.

Patriots on parade: Boston to celebrate Super Bowl champions

Another year, another party. The New England Patriots, who claimed their sixth NFL title with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, will have their Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET in downtown Boston. The championship is the Patriots' second in three years, and it's the second title celebration in three months for the city. The Boston Red Sox celebrated their World Series triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers last year on Halloween morning, a celebration that was marred by flying beer cans.

Francis ends Arabian Peninsula visit with historic Mass

Pope Francis concluded his visit to the Arabian Peninsula on Tuesday with a papal mass a day after making a broad appeal for Christian and Muslim leaders to work together to promote peace and reject war. The Catholic Church estimates as many as 1 million of the over 9 million people living in the United Arab Emirates are Catholic, nearly all of them foreigners drawn to the oil-rich federation to work in everything from white-collar finance to construction. Francis’ visit, 800 years after his peace-loving namesake St. Francis of Assisi visited an Egyptian sultan, marked the culmination of years of Holy See efforts to improve relations with the Muslim world after they hit a low during the papacy of Pope Benedict XVI. The Mass, being billed as the largest show of public Christian worship on the peninsula, was expected to draw some 135,000 attendees.

Southwest to make 'validation' flight to Hawaii

Discount airline Southwest plans to make its first flight to Hawaii Tuesday as a part of its effort to secure needed certification from the Federal Aviation Administration. No passengers will be on board. The ETOPS certification — short for “Extended-range, Twin-engine Operational Performance Standards" — is standard for airlines wishing to deploy two-engine aircraft on long overwater routes where diversion airports are scarce. Southwest had been in the process of securing the certification, but the effort was delayed during the federal government shutdown. Southwest's first flights will connect California and Hawaii. Inter-island flights would come after that, though the airline has not provided a timeframe.

Bonus: It's year of the pig!

Considered one of the biggest parties of the year around the world, Asia is welcoming the lunar year of the pig with visits to temples, family banquets and the world’s biggest travel spree. People are bidding farewell to the year of the dog in the 12-year Chinese astrological cycle and welcoming the year of the pig with hopes of happiness and fortune. Celebrations take place throughout the region, from Beijing and Seoul to Hanoi and Singapore.

Contributing: Associated Press

